Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 34.0%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 20,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

