Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Grows By 78.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 208,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 1,289,708 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after acquiring an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,485,000.

