Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Expands By 100.0%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.