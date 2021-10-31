Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Increases By 156.3%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

JUPW opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

