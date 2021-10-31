Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Expands By 43.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,781.0 days.

KPLUF remained flat at $$15.95 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $800.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.98 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

