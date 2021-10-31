Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Decreases By 58.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the September 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,287.0 days.

Shares of MSIXF stock remained flat at $$25.75 during midday trading on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

