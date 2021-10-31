Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Increases By 140.9%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LONCF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

