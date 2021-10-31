Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Expands By 66.7%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 on Friday. Mercialys has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.
About Mercialys
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.