Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Expands By 66.7%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 on Friday. Mercialys has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

