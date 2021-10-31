Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Drops By 54.1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

