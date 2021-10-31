Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Grows By 62.5%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.