Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Expands By 68.2%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WORX remained flat at $$1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.39%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
SCWorx Company Profile
SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
