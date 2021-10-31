Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Drops By 39.0%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSKN. TheStreet upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 27,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,994. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

