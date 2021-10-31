Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 130.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the September 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

