Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Expands By 60.2%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $485.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.93. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $270.42 and a 1 year high of $485.81.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

