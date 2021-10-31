Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 32.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSF opened at $62.04 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter.

