Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Expands By 151.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

