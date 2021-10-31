SIBCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,097.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $980,850.45 and approximately $19,097.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 80.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,547.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.02 or 0.06973091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00313913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.91 or 0.00961089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00088464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00449212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00267220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00232527 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,499,808 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

