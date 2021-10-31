Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Down 47.3%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) traded down 47.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

