Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

