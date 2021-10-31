Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SSD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

