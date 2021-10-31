SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.92 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.