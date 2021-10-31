Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.63. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,547,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

