SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,705.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. SkinCoin has a market cap of $153,627.66 and approximately $30,705.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

