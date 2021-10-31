Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKY opened at $63.32 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skyline Champion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

