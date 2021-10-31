SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.44. 4,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.