SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.43. SL Industries shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 3,836,416 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.48 and a current ratio of 20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.