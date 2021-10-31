Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $963,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $237,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

