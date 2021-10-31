Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 6% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $527,628.38 and approximately $11,508.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096464 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00020649 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

