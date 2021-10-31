Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Tops $0.11

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $3.93 million and $667,332.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.07 or 0.99822507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.27 or 0.06952911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.