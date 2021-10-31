Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of Smith Micro Software worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $3,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMSI stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.