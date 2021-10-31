Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.