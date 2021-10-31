Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $289.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

