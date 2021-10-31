Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWRY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

STWRY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

