SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

