Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski Sells 1,700 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 679.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

