Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.