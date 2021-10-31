Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

