SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000.

FEZ opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

