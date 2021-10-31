Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.69

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $15.87. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 14,722 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

