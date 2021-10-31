Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.85. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

