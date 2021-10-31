Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

