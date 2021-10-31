Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $250,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

