Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Update

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AKIC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

