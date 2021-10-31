Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the September 30th total of 539,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SV. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,248,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SV opened at $9.96 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.