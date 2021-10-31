Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23. 29,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 639,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

