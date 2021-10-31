SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $382.40 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-$0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $20.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.73. 744,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.