Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 70.3% in October

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.
SQNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.
SQNXF stock remained flat at $$54.50 on Friday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
