Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 70.3% in October

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

SQNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

SQNXF stock remained flat at $$54.50 on Friday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.