Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 91,398 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.93 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

