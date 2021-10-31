Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 731.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,223 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

