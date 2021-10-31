Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,820 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.08 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.